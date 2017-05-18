Kwesi Appiah vows to build a new Black Stars team

New Head Coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah says he has set his sights on building a team that will stand the test of time.

The 56 year old began work in his second spell as Black Stars head coach this month after signing a two year contract replaces Israeli Avram Grant who resigned after the AFCON.

Appiah, has already started working, naming his Black Stars team b squad for the CHAN qualifiers as well as monitoring league centers and attending a couple of launching ceremonies. Speaking at his unveiling on Tuesday, Appiah revealed that he will be aiming to assemble a new team which will make an impact presently and for years to come.

“I will do everything within me to make sure that during my term, Ghana not only has a team for today, but also for up to the next ten years. Even if I’m here for only a month, I want to leave that mark on the team. The question is how are we going to continue this project? That is why I need the support of everyone to help make this happen,” he said.

Appiah, played as a left back for Asante Kotoko, between 1983 and 1993, and also represented the Black Stars during his playing days.

–

By Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana