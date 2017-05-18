Krasnodar, Malmo FF ready to pay between 6-7 million euros for Ghanaian sensation Kingsley Sarfo



Russian outfit Krasnodar and Swedish giants Malmo FF are prepared to cough out 6-7 million euros for IK Sirius Ghanaian star Kingsley Sarfo.

The Soccer Channel have reported Krasnodar are ready to meet the evaluation of the African who has hogged the Swedish Allsvenskan league.

The 22-year-old continues to earn rave reviews for his sublime displays for the newcomers.

Sarfo is valued between 6-7 million euros and the two clubs are ready to jostle for his signature.

When quizzed on the reported interest from the two clubs IK Sirius Michael Lundgren refused to comment.

” I will not comment on that.” he told Soccer Channel.

By Patrick Akoto

Kingsley Sarfo

