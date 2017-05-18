‘Kotoko should do their homework well for round two’

By Angela Ayimbire

Accra, May 18, GNA – Mr Albert Commey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aduana Stars, has said struggling Kumasi Asante Kotoko, must improve their game during the second round of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), to make the tournament more competitive.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Mr Commey, said he was not impressed with the performance of the porcupine warriors, in the first half of the league, because ‘Ghana football gets interesting when Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak are performing well.

‘I am not happy with Kotoko’s results, because when ‘Fabulous’ and ‘Phobians’ are playing well, it has a lot to do with our league and so I urge Kotoko to look at their technical direction and do something about it. I believe it will be good for Ghana football,’ he said.

He however added that his side, Aduana Stars performed above average in the first round, hence their impressive position on the league log at the end of the round.

‘We did very well in terms of the points we garnered in our away matches and the draws at home. We expected a 100 percent at home, but in all we did very well and I am really happy with the performance so far.’

‘It’s early to draw conclusions about winning the league, we have done 15 matches out of 30 and so we just have to take our time and deal with the matches as they come and by the 30th week, we will make our intentions clear.

‘Aduana philosophy is to be the best or be among the best and we have always proved that.

‘We are oblivious of the fact that, teams would come back strongly in the second round, so we have looked at strengthening some of our players as well,’ he noted.

He said the season so far has been competitive and he can testify to that fact, because he travelled with his team for almost every match.

GNA