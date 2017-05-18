Kotoko assistant Frimpong Manso resigns

Asante Kotoko have confirmed the departure of assistant coach Frimpong Manso on Thursday.

Managers of Asante Kotoko have expressed their profound gratitude to Coach Frimpong Manso for the technical assistance he offered the club following the exit of Coach Zdravko Logarusic.

The Management says, the ex-Kotoko stalwart defender has continuously demonstrated great love for the club in the past and now – for which reason, they are extremely grateful. This show of appreciation to the coach comes as he leaves the temporary role he came to play recently.

“Coach Frimpong Manso has in the last four or so weeks assisted Kotoko greatly. Now that his assistance has come to an end, Management likes to thank him so much for his effort and the time he spent working with us in these trying times” Head of Communications, Obed Acheampong to Asantekotokossc.com on Thursday.

Frimpong Manso was tasked to play an advisory role on Kotoko’s technical bench on April 11, 2017, when the club parted ways with Croatian coach, Zdravko Logarusic on April 9, 2017.

He initially did not sit on the club’s bench. When the necessary formalities were however completed enabling him to direct affairs from the bench during matches, Frimpong Manso ensured the team’s progress in the FA Cup round of 64 match against Bekwai Youth Academy.

He additionally guided the team in three league matches of the first round as well as the 60th Independence Anniversary match against Hearts of Oak in Accra.