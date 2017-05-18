Joseph Attamah scores during penalty shoot-out as Istanbul Basaksehir reach Turkish Cup final

Ghana international Joseph Attamah lasted the entire duration and scored a spot-kick as Istanbul Basaksehir beat Fenerbahce 10-9 on penalties to reach the Turkish Cup final on Wednesday night.

Attamah was handed a role in midfield as Basaksehir drew 2-2 in regulation time to tie four-all on aggregate.

He scored in sudden death to make it 7-7 before Togo star Emmanuel Adebayor scored again to secure qualification to their first ever final.

Istanbul Basaksehir will face Konyaspor in the final on 31 May.

Joseph Attamah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com