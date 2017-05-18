‘I’m not leaving, my transfer in bad faith’ – Ridge Hospital CEO insists

The Medical Director of Ridge Hospital, Dr . Thomas Anaba has served notice he will not vacate his position despite clear orders from the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

Last Monday, a supposed letter addressed to Dr. Anaba directed to him to hand over to the Public Services Commission three years short of the expiration of his tenure.

Although no reasons were given for the directive, the letter said he was acting upon a directive from the Health Minister who has subsequently appointed Dr. Anaba’s predecessor, Emmanuel Kwabla Srofenyoh.

But Dr. Anaba on Eyewitness News insisted it will be impossible to hand over until the necessary arrangements are put in place for his predecessor to assume his role.

“As you know as a manager it is impossible to hand over a facility of that nature immediately …I think the Minister should know that it is impossible meaning that if I get to leave that place and go and anything happens onwards I will be the same person they are going to blame so I need to get the records straight and then do a proper handing over.”

He stated that his transfer was done in bad faith, saying “it was not done in good faith because if you want someone to leave his job, there must be a reason. The terms of engagement explains what should happen for me to disengaged , transferred or relieved but all these were not met.”

According to Dr. Anaba, the Minister cannot transfer him as it is the Ghana Health Service that appointed him.

He alleged that the Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu was acting on the instructions of the contractors working at the hospital, hence the failure to provide cause for the transfer.

Dr. Anaba also hinted of a lawsuit against the Health Ministry , saying processes had already began in that regard.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana