How to vote for STONEBWOY to win #BET2017 Best International African Act

Here’s how to vote for Stonebwoy to win his nomination for #BET2017. Click on this link (below) on BET’s official website and follow the voting steps under it:

http://www.bet.com/shows/bet-awards/2017/bet-international/nominees/vote-best-international-act-africa.html

1. After clicking the voting link (just above), locate Stonebwoy’s photo/name in the list

2. Click on the caption hashtag #iPickStonebwoy just under his image

3. Click to post your vote on Facebook or Twitter

4. You can also hashtag #iPickStonebwoy on social media platforms Twitter, Instagram & Facebook to vote.

NB: His handle on Instagram & Twitter is @Stonebwoyb