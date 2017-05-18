Halt occultism in schools – Psychotherapist

A clinical psychotherapist has called on management of educational institutions to take bold measures to halt occultism practices on school campuses.

The Very Reverend Father Dr. Alphonse Amanor, who is a Stress Management Consultant at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, said for them to be successful in such quest, management of the schools needed to be strict and boost supervision of students.

He was speaking at a day’s seminar on suicide prevention held at the Atibie Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Eastern Region.

The programme was organized to sensitize students of the college on how to manage their frustrations and challenges, to stop any temptation of taking their own lives.

The Very Rev Fr. Dr. Amanor highlighted the need for school authorities and the students’ body to be on the look out for any signs of frustration and withdrawal and act quickly to assist such persons through counselling.

He advised the students to manage their desires and disappointments ‘very well’, mindful of the fact that things would not always happen the way they wanted.

He told them to care for each other – closely monitor and report any suspicion of depression on the part of their colleagues to the authorities for support.

Mrs. Paulina Osabutey, the Principal, described as deeply disturbing, the situation where young people had been committing suicide.

That was why, it had become important to organize such seminars to help students to properly manage their expectations, difficulties and frustrations, she added.

