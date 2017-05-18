Greater Accra Regional Hospital receives support from GE Healthcare

General Electric (GE), a digital Industrial Company has partnered with the Ghana Ministry of Health and Bouygues Batimat International with the support of the United States government to overhaul the Greater Accra Ridge Regional Hospital in Accra.

GE Healthcare is on board as a technology partner through the supply and installation of various high-end medical equipment in the new facility.

The upgraded hospital, which was launched on Wednesday has moved the facility’s bed count from 192 to 420, while an additional 200 beds would be added in the second phase of the project.

The Ridge Regional Hospital now houses the single largest installation of GE Healthcare equipment in Ghana.

The hospital is equipped with diagnostic equipment such as an ultra-modern 1.5T MRI, a 64 slice CT scanner, an ultrasound imaging machine, a digital X-ray machine, a digital fluoroscopy machine; and a PACS/RIS system amongst others.

The hospital is also now equipped with a full continuum of care across the radiology, maternal and infant care, Cardiology and surgery care area.

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Health said the partnership would enhance the health needs of many Ghanaians especially those in Accra.

“Our partnership with GE Healthcare and the US Government will help us to achieve the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Sustainable Development Goals.

“These goals lay out several health-specific targets, including addressing the need for more equitable and sustainable development that promotes inclusive growth to the benefit of all Ghanaians.”

Speaking at the launch, Farid Fezoua, Chief Executive Officer and President for GE Healthcare Africa said “This project affirmed GE’s commitment to bringing the latest advances in medical imaging technology and solutions to Ghana, through unique public–private partnerships such as this one.” “Our world-class technology would allow clinicians at Greater Accra Ridge Regional Hospital to see and detect disease like never-before” he added.

He said GE Healthcare adopts the role of a solutions partner, addressing global healthcare needs by providing technologies with clinically and economically relevant value propositions designed at low cost structures; developing holistic solutions that are aimed at to improving clinical quality and patient outcomes; generating capital solutions and new business models to ensure project viability and long term sustainability.

He said it also advanced education, skills development and awareness of healthcare professionals to promote local capacity building.

Source: GNA