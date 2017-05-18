Gov’t Distances Itself From Delta 8 Drama

The government has distanced itself from a decision by a Principal State Attorney in Kumasi to release eight Delta Force members who were standing trial for some ‘unlawful’ acts they committed.

According to the government, it did not authorise the decision to drop the charges against the members of Delta Force, a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group.

A statement issued by the Information Ministry, indicated that the Attorney General’s Department was investigating the circumstances under which the Principal State Attorney took that decision.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the decision was taken without recourse, even to the Director of Public Prosecution, and may amount to a breach of internal procedures on matters of this nature,” the statement noted.

The eight members of the Delta Force were standing trial for allegedly storming the court premises earlier this year to free 13 of their colleagues.

The 13 were standing trial for destroying properties at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, and assaulting the Regional Security Coordinator, because they were against his appointment.

Yesterday, a Kumasi Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Patricia Amponsah, was compelled to release the accused persons and dismiss the case.

The Prosecutor is reported to have said it had instructions from the Attorney General, Ms Gloria Akuffo, to drop the charges against the accused persons, because they had insufficient evidence.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information, in a statement, said the decision of the State Attorney was taken on the Prosecutor’s own accord, without recourse to higher authority, adding that an investigation had been launched into the matter.

The government, through the Information Ministry, had since given the assurance of its commitment to ensure that the rule of law was applied at all times.

“While the department awaits the full results of this investigation, we will like to reiterate our commitment to ensuring that the rule of law is applied at all times, and persons found culpable of any breaches that bring the work and commitment of the department into disrepute, will be sanctioned, and the appropriate remedies adopted in the interest of the Republic,” the statement concluded.

By Maxwell Ofori