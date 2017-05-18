Governance Expert Berates AG For Freeing Delta Force Members

Governance expert, Professor Emmanuel Asiamah has questioned the powers of the Attorney General to drop charges against the eight members of Delta Force said to have aided the escape of thirteen of their members from prison custody.

“I know for sure that the constitution gives the Attorney General the power to file what is called Nolle Prosequi ” he pointed out in radio interview.

“Even though the Attorney General has power to discontinue cases but it is not every case especially high profile case likes assault. I will rather prefer it will be Mr. George Agyei who will come out and say I am not continuing the case”. The President/Executive Director of Institute of Certified Business Analysts & Consultants (ICBAC) clarified

The eight members of the Delta Force vigilante group were standing trial for allegedly conspiring to free their colleagues who were standing trial for assaulting Mr. George Agyei, the Ashanti Regional security coordinator.

The case was called Wednesday 17,2017 but the Principal State Attorney Marie Louise-Simmons told the court the state is no more interested in perusing the charges against the accused because their docket lacks evidence.

But Prof. Emmanuel Asiamah stated that it is bad precedence set by the Attorney General claiming there is no evidence for successful prosecution to continue the case.

“For the Attorney General to come and say there is no evidence or they do not have interest is quite unfortunate. I know the case could have travelled to an end justices will prevail”, he stated on Radio Ghana.

He said the state should have gathered evidence from the media to pursue to the case if they claim to they do not have it and that, the court will finally decide.