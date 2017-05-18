Gomoa East DCE cautions contractors over shoddy works

Gomoa Akotsi, (CR) May 18, GNA – The Gomoa East District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo has warned that the Assembly would not tolerate shoddy work from any contractor to ensure value for money.

According to the DCE, it would be extremely difficult for the Assembly to make payment to a contractor who would commence work without precaution on projects.

Mr Otoo gave the warning when he toured various sites to inspect on-going development projects awarded by his predecessors.

The DCE was accompanied by Mr Emmanuel Baisie, the District

Coordinating Director and officials from the Engineering, planning and Finance departments of the Assembly.

Mr Otoo inspected three- classroom block with staff common room at Gomoa Obuasi Presbyterian Basic School being financed with the District Assemblies Common Fund.

Mrs Juliet Owusu, Head Mistress and Mr Joshua Quainoo and Assistant Head teacher appealed to the DCE to help in the construction new building for Kindergarten (KG) due to the deplorable state of the existing structure.

The headmistress said to avert disaster, all KG children have been transferred into the Presbyterian Church building.

The DCE inspected the CHIP compound at Gomoa Dabayin to see the progress of work and asked the contractor to speed up the work.

He also inspected about 50 acres land which has been used as an industrial village that had been developed already awaited to be divided to artisans, market women and men and owners of small scale businesses.

At industrial village, the Co-ordinating Director told the DCE that the Assembly had sent water and electricity and constructed accessible roads to the place.

The DCE gave the assurance that the one district one factory could be sited at the industrial without looking for another land for the implementation of the policy to create jobs and wealth for the youth.

Mr Otoo also inspected the CHIP Compound at Gomoa Kweikrom, which was awarded since 2015 and not completed.

He expressed dissatisfaction about the poor work done on the ground floor by the contractor and ordered the Works Department of the Assembly to write to the contractor to proceed to the site to make amends.

The DCE and his team also inspected CHIP Compound under construction at Gomoa Dampoase and expressed disgust about the siting of the project.

Mr Otoo later told the media that majority of the projects had been stalled due to financial constraints and assured the contractors that everything possible would be done to pay them to complete the projects for the benefit of the people.

