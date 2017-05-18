Godwin Attram’s Visser Soccer Academy in Holland to play two tournaments

The Attram de Visser Soccer Academy will play in two tournaments in the Netherlands this month.

Godwin Attram’s side will face Dutch side SC Heerenveen, KAA Gent from Belgium and English side Fulham in the Esad Osmanovski Memorial Cup.

The tournament will start will be played on 20-21 May.

Attram de Visser Soccer Academy will be involved in action after five days for the Terberg Toernooi against Club Brugge, Atletico Mineiro and AZ Alkmaar.

It will be played from 26-28 May.

