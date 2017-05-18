GN Bank Staff Arrested For Fraud

Benjamin Arfoh, a 23-year-old staff of the Enchi branch of the GN Bank in the Western Region, has been arrested by the police for an alleged fraud.

The suspect who was working with the mobile banking section of the GN Bank in Enchi had allegedly defrauded 26 customers of the financial institution amounting to GH¢34,000.

Benjamin Arfo was arrested at his hideout in Juaso in the Ashanti Region and had since been arraigned before Enchi District Magistrate Court for stealing.

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Olivia Adiku, who disclosed this to DAILY GUIDE, explained that the presiding judge, Mr Solomon Alomatu, had granted bail to the suspect after pleading not guilty.

The accused person has, therefore, been granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 30,000 with three sureties to be justified.

Each person is to be justified with landed property and must be within the jurisdiction and that each surety is liable to GH¢10,000. The case has been adjourned to May 31, 2017.

It would be recalled that recently one Samuel Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, the Akwatia branch manager of GN Bank Ghana Limited, also appeared before an Accra circuit court for allegedly stealing over GH¢2 million belonging to the bank.

The accused is currently in the dock alongside one Selassie Awudi Solomon, a real estate developer.

The two, according to the prosecutor, ASP Stephen K. Adjei, conspired with one Kenneth Obina, a Nigerian businessman who is currently at large, to steal GH¢2,095,610.96.

