GJA Polls Set For July 20

After a long delay resulting from disputes, the Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA’s) national executive elections have now been slated for 20th of July, this year.

The elections, initially scheduled for March 31, 2017, were postponed indefinitely due to several petitions filed by some aggrieved nominees with the GJA’s Elections Dispute Adjudication Committee.

But in a release signed by its Election Dispute Adjudication Committee Chairman, Ben Batabe Assorow GJA says following the conclusion of the work of the Committee, it “…has decided as follows: reopening of nominations for prospective candidates to contest National and Regional Executive positions – Monday, 22nd May, 2017; closing of nominations – Monday, 5th June, 2017; Vetting of all applicants – Monday, 12 June 2017; publication of voter’s register – 20th June, 2017, notice of poll – Wednesday, 5th July, 2017 and Election Day, Thursday, 20th July.”

According to the statement, “positions to be contested for and filing fees are as follows: President, GH¢1,000; Vice President, GH¢800; General Secretary GH¢800; Organizing Secretary, GH¢500; Treasurer, GH¢500 and Public Affairs Officer, GH¢500.”

For the regional executive positions, it said, the filing fees include: regional chairperson, GH¢500 and all other regional and branch positions, GH¢300.

It indicated, “Nomination forms may be obtained from the GJA website: www.gjaghana.org . Filing fees should be paid into the GJA’s Account at the National Investment Bank (NIB), Osu Branch, Accra. The Account No is: 1001100307001.”

GJA’s incumbent President, Affail Monney, is facing a stiff competition from some nominees, including former President of the Financial and Economic Journalists, Llyod Evans, who was disqualified on grounds that he did not “pass the test as a member of the GJA in good standing,”

The association clarified, “The Committee wishes to clarify that individuals who have already paid nomination fees are exempt. This means that only fresh applicants will be required to pay nomination fees.”

It advised, “Following from the above, candidates and voters (members) are to pay all dues in arrears and regularise their membership in order to be in good standing by Monday, 5th June, 2017.”

BY Melvin Tarlue