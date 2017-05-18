GIS Boss Hot Over Galamsey Queen

A LEAKED audio tape purported to have been recorded by assigns of the Chinese galamsey queen, Aisha Haung, has put the Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Chief Supt Peter Adu Appiah, in hot waters.

The audio recording, which purports to put the GIS boss in-charge of Enforcement and Intelligence Bureau in the region in a “complicit position,” has compelled superior officers to recall Mr Appiah to the GIS headquarters in Accra.

“He has since been put under investigation after the audio recording, being played on some radio stations in the regional capital had come to the attention of the authorities,” Chief Superintendent Francis Palmdeti, Head of Public Relations Unit of the GIS, said.

He told Joy Fm that he was not in the position to comment on the said audio tape that was a subject of investigation with some people involved, and that those mentioned on the tape would be given an opportunity to respond to it.

The tape, according to media reports, appears to be a recording of conversation between C/Supt Adu Appiah and two other men who posed as staff of the Flagstar House who came to the GIS Ashanti Regional office in Kumasi during the arrest of Aisha Huang, the alleged notorious illegal miner.

This new twist comes after the release of the sex tapes and photographs following the locking up of the 31-year-old Chinese woman and four of her assigns for trial by an Accra High Court.

Aisha is perceived as untouchable, having built a network of influence in high places in the country with her ‘woman power,’ on which she and her gang rely for protection whilst engaging in illegal gold mining activities popularly known as galamsey.

Despite government’s moratorium on galamsey operations across the country, the lady continuously carried on her illegal gold mining activities with impunity because she was said to be holding secret sexual video tapes of some power brokers in the security services and some politicians which she was using for blackmailing.

Meanwhile, a man claiming to be the former house help of the Chinese galamsey queen, Eric Amponsah, has alleged that Aisha was a bankroller for the Ashanti Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as she funded most of the party’s electioneering campaign activities prior to last year’s elections.

He told a local radio station in Kumasi – Abusua Fm – that the galamsey kingpin doled out the huge sums of money to the NDC, aside bearing the cost of T-shirt printing and other paraphernalia of the party.

Embittered Amponsah said he was the errand boy for the collection of the printed T-shirts, some of which he claimed were printed at the Kumasi Technical Institute area.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi