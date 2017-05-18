Ghanaian full back Phil Ofosu-Ayeh set to leave Bundesliga 2 side Eintracht Braunschweig

Ghanaian international Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is expected to leave Eintracht Braunschweig after the 2016/17 season, as the Braunschweiger Zeitung reported.

The intelligent full back was rumoured to be leaving for Union Berlin last week and the move seems to have been confirmed.

Ayeh, 25, who has been sidelined for the rest of the season due to an injury he sustained a few weeks ago will have his contract with the Bundesliga side ending on June 30, 2017 and that will make him a free agent.

Due to that, reports in Germany are that the defender has received offers from first and second league teams.

According to information from the Braunschweiger Zeitung, the hottest candidate is Union Berlin.

In Braunschweig, the 25-year-old was not really able to develop further. Too rarely could he capitalize on his enormous rapidity.

In 40 games, he only has one goal and three templates. Eintracht Braunschweig is now looking for a replacement for the Ghanaian.

With Maxi Sauer and Braydon Manu, there are only two junior players in the squad for this position.

The young German-American Ken Gipson was last seen as a potential newcomer.

According to Marc Arnold, however, there is nothing to it, as the Braunschweiger newspaper cites it.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com