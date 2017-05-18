Ghana to host maiden job fair dedicated to women

Accra, May 18, GNA – eZ-Xpo, the global leader in All-in-1 Virtual Collaborative Network Solution, is organising a JobExpo365, which is the first in Ghana to power the first national virtual workforce and Job Fair dedicated to women.

The Virtual Job Fair will start on June 17, in conjunction with the physical event on July 24 dubbed: ‘The SOSJobs4Women Summit and Job Fair in Ghana.’

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Job fair was an initiative of the Nekotech Centre Royal Academy for Peace and Development in partnership with eZ-Xpo USA and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

The event is in collaboration with the Diasporan Relations Office of the Office of the President, the AU Diasporan African Forum, Ladies of the Cross, Transform Ghana Project, Skill2Scale of the University of Canada, Transfer2Transform Canada, and the SOS Level Changers of the University of Ghana – all joining hands for jobs for all Ghanaian women everywhere.

The JobExpo365’s Virtual Job Fair will empower employers and recruiting managers to connect with job-seekers to visit virtual booths with the virtual environment to obtain information on the various career opportunities.

The participants would be able to chat directly and arrange interviews with hiring managers, access employers’ job materials, Q&A, and application and benefits and showcase their accomplishments in a virtual booth.

The statement quoted Mr Ignatius Baffour- Awuah, Member of Parliament and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations of saying: “We are pleased to partner with the multiple award winning Nekotech Centre Royal Academy for Peace and Development’s initiative – sosjobs4women Ghana and other stakeholders, to prioritise job placement for all Ghanaian women everywhere by employing this innovative virtual job fair.”

Mr Akwasi Awuah Ababio, Director of the Diasporan Relations Office, at the Office of the President said: “Ghanaian diasporans contribute over $3billion annually to the economy. This virtual job fair will enable Ghanaian diasporan women overseas an invaluable opportunity to find decent jobs in Ghana while considering to come back to Ghana without taking expensive trips home to search.

‘In addition, providing Ghanaians with decent job opportunities overseas, will enable us to increase remittances beyond the current $ 3billion. I see this as a breakthrough for diasporans and Ghana.”

Dr Erieka Bennett, Head of Mission and training partner for sosjobs4women Ghana had this to say: ” The AU Diasporan African Forum (AU DAF) is uniquely interested in making sure we secure the best candidates for each position by providing soft skills training which will make the women – both national and diasporan- more employable and to encourage them to perform as ideal workers for their future employers.”

The Reverend Dr Princess’ Ocasnsey, Founder of SOSJobs4Women expressed excitement to partner eZ-Xpo and JobExpo365 to deliver the game changing solution to solve Ghana’s unemployment and recruiting challenges, especially in recruiting qualified women.

She said the women could connect to hiring managers worldwide virtually on-demand and live 24/7 in a virtual workforce network ecosystem.

Job seekers can get a fast start to engage and collaborate with all potential employers globally via the Virtual Job Fair.

Matt Fok, CEO of eZ-XPO said: ‘We are excited to partner with HE Rev Dr Ocansey at SOSJobs4Women to host the first national Virtual Workforce and Job Fair at Ghana where we connect all qualified candidates and recruiting managers virtually 24/7 worldwide.’

He said JobExpo365’s Virtual Job Fair Network offered both Job-seeker and employers a virtual booth to showcase their accomplishments and opportunities.

‘It also breaks down all barriers and opens unlimited opportunities to all qualified talents and companies with virtual training and virtual showcase in a virtual booth,” he said.

To register for the SOSJobs4Women Summit and Virtual Job Fair, an Employer could go to http://jobexpo365.com/sosjobs4women/employer_register

JobSeeker: http://jobexpo365.com/sosjobs4women/jobseeker_register

For more detailed information regarding the Virtual Job Fair, one could contact Matt Fok at [email protected] or Kevin at [email protected]

The SOSJobs4women Ghana Initiative is an initiative of the Nekotech Centre for Peace and Development.

Its founder, Rev Ocansey, is a US trained Engineer and Princess of the Ocansey Royal Family of Ada, Ghana.

Nekotech is a non- profit NGO committed to serving the underserved and under privileged, by creating rural development models which can be duplicated across Africa.

eZ-Xpo is a world leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation.

eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace.

The corporate entity delivers the world’s 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco Silicon Valley for over five years and has deployed the world’s all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industries and industry leaders such as Wells Fargo, New York Life, MetaStock, Boeing, and Raytheon.

For more information on eZ-Xpo, one could visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok, Founder and CEO, [email protected], http://www.eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

GNA