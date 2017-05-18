Ghana FA refuses to sanction Ghana @60 Cup second leg between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

Organizer of the Ghana @60 anniversary match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak says the second leg match scheduled for 28 May in Kumasi has been postponed.

According to reports, the Ghana FA has refused to sanction the exhibition match.

”The May 28th second leg clash between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak has been postponed. We are in talks with the FA with respect to a new date,” Anim Addo told is quoted by Sportscrusader.com.

It will be recalled that Hearts of Oak beat Asante Kotoko 3-1 in Accra last month at the Accra Sports Stadium.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com