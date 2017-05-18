Ghana defender John Boye leads celebrations as Sivasspor secure promotion

Ghana defender John Boye is on all the front pages of all the sports newspapers in Sivasspor as they make a swift return to the Turkish Super League.

The Ghanaian scored 4 goals in all competitions and was a rock at the base of the team as they pushed for a return to the top flight.

The Red and Whites only needed a draw ahead of the encounter against Goztepe to confirm promotion back in to the top flight league last weekend.

Thiago Bezerra’s late equalizer for the home side could not cause any harm as Samet Aybaba’s side secured one of the three available slots to the Turkish Lig with a just a game in hand.

Sivasspor occupy second spot with 59 points, two behind first placed side Yeni Malatyaspor.

Boye’s future with the club is unclear after reports suggest that clubs are circling for his signature in the summer.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

John Boye

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com