Gas explosion kills one, five injured in Tamale

One person is reported dead whilst five have been injured as a result of gas explosion at a welding shop in Tamale.

The welding shop is at Lamashegu industrial area near Guinness Ghana Limited depot.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Morgue whilst the injured are receiving treatment.

According to an eyewitness, Mary Mensah, the deceased moved from his welding shop to assist his colleagues fix a problem on someone’s car.

She said in the process of welding, the gas cylinder exploded and damaged properties including Guinness Ghana Limited Toyota Hilux Pickup and a long truck both packed at the -depot.

This incident follows a similar one that occurred at the Takoradi Port Hospital in the Western Region where over 100 sustained injuries from a gas explosion on the Sekondi-Takoradi road. Early this year , there was a gas explosion at Trade Fair and Labadi in the Greater Accra Region.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana