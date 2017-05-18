Frimpong Manso resigns as Asante Kotoko assistant coach

Frimpong Manso has resigned as assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The club legend left his position his Thursday and has officially written to management.

Manso was hired to assistant Godwin Ablordey on the bench for their last four matches to end the first round after Zdravko Lugarusic was sacked.

But he ended up leading the team including the humiliating 3-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak in the Ghana @60 Anniversary match.

