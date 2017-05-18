Former Asante Kotoko boss Mas-Ud Dramani named head coach of Black Queens

Former Asante Kotoko boss Mas-Ud Dramani has benefited from the various changes that are ongoing at the Ghana Football Association by being named the head coach of the Black Queens.

The ambitious coach has made history with the Princesses and has been in the news for all the right reasons when it comes to women football in Ghana.

Basigi has been in charge of the senior National Women’s team since 2011 where he led them to two Africa Women’s Championship and also helping the team to clinch Gold at the All Africa Games in 2015.

This appointment brings an end to Yusif Basigi who has been at the club for the last five years.

