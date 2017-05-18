Flood Kills Man At Tema

Some affected people embarking on clean-up after the flood. INSET: Kwame Atta

A HEAVY downpour in the Tema metropolis on Tuesday reportedly swept away a 49-year-old man at Bankuman, a suburb of Tema-Newtown, in the Greater Accra Region.

The deceased, Kwame Atta, a welder, was said to have gone to pick a battery from his car when he slipped and fell into a drain. He was reportedly carried away by the floodwater in the drain.

His body was found the following day in stagnant water. He left behind eight children and a window, Esi Fosua Atta.

Narrating the incident to DAILY GUIDE, Ms Esi Fosua stated that her husband returned from work on that fateful night and parked his vehicle outside the house.

According to her, he told her that he wanted to pick his battery from the vehicle and come back.

She further stated that after collecting the battery, he placed it on a culvert and in an attempt to cross the gutter, he slipped and fell into it.

“Due to blackout at the time of the incident, nobody saw what transpired to give my husband a helping hand, until he was found dead in the flood when power was restored,” she asserted with pain.

Faustina Akua Donkor, a relative to the deceased, told DAILY GUIDE that she heard an unusual noise outside her house and decided to come out and catch a glimpse of what was transpiring when she shockingly saw the corpse of Kwame Atta.

“Lo and behold, on arriving at the scene, I saw Kwame Atta lifeless……,” she averred.

Meanwhile, the body has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital, pending autopsy.

Also at Manhean, a suburb at Tema-Newtown, several residents have been displaced following the Tuesday night’s heavy downpour.

Properties worth millions of Ghana cedis were said to have been carried away by the flood.

Some affected residents narrated to DAILY GUIDE that they had to seek refuge at the homes of friends and relatives.

The assembly man for Manhean Electoral Area, Godfred Abbey Tetteh, said he had a distress call at about 7:30 pm from some residents complaining that their rooms had been flooded and properties being carried away.

According to him, he quickly rushed to the scene where he saw residents’ properties destroyed with others being swept away.

He maintained that he had since reported the incident to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) and the Flood Response Team of the National Disaster Management Organsiation (NADMO) to assist the affected persons with the required aid.

However, no casualties were recorded.

From Vincent Kubi & Bernard Aryee, Tema- Newtown