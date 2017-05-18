Five-star performance seals World Cup berth for Black Starlets

A highly polished performance albeit aided by some calamitous defending by Gabon ensured the Black Starlets booked a semi-final place at the ongoing African U 17 Championship.

The 5-0 victory for Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side also sealed a World Cup place for Ghana as the team achieved their minimum goal.

The team caught the attention of Ghanaians after their stupendous opening game against Cameroon but the first half hour was a real test of their fortitude as their hosts took the game to them.

After riding the storm, captain Eric Ayiah led the way and opened the scoring through the spot after he was fouled. One became two in an instant as Emmanuel Toku pounced on a loose ball to double the advantage.

Toku and Ayiah fetched a goal each in the second half before substitute Patmos Arhin put a gloss on the scoreline after a mix-up between keeper and defender.

Nine goals for and none conceded so far. The immediate target now will be to win the trophy. A feat which has eluded Ghana since 1999.