First Atlantic Bank inaugurates Kasoa and Madina branches

Accra, May 17, GNA – First Atlantic Bank Limited has opened two new ultra-modern branches at Kasoa and Madina to bring its services close to clients and to provide them with convenient banking.

The opening of the branches forms part of the Bank’s expansion drive aimed to bring its services to the door steps of customers to enable them enjoy the Bank’s unparallel services.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh, Board Chairman of the Bank, said the Bank’s strategic objective was to grow the network to 31 branches by the end of the year.

She said this year had already seen the Bank expand beyond its scope of operations in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions into the Western, Central and the Brong Ahafo Regions.

‘It is our prayer to be operational in Tamale before the end of the third quarter this year,’ Mrs Akiwumi-Tanoh said.

‘With the presence of this branch, First Atlantic Bank makes more accessible to you, our differentiated brand with varied products and service offerings, which will be delivered by a knowledgeable and highly motivated staff, devoted to exceeding your expectations at every level,’ she added.

Mr Odun Odunfa, the Managing Director of the Bank, said the Bank was determined to bring superior services to customers through efficient and simple transactions.

He said the Bank would be responsible, responsive and flexible to the needs and demands of customers and urged prospective customers to patronise its products.

Mr Odunfa assured customers that the Bank would continue to develop innovative products to meet their needs.

Mr Dan Marfo, Executive Director Business, said First Atlantic Bank offered a bouquet of six different savings products aimed at providing options to meet the needs of all customers.

He said for the many small and medium scale businesses the Bank’s unique Atlantic Business Savings and Business Flex products should be a key consideration.

Mr Marfo said the Bank also provided a suite of electronic services such as internet banking, mobile banking, point of sales channels as well as local pre-paid, visa debit and prepaid, Mastercard Debit and American Express cards.

He said the electronic services were covered by the internationally acclaimed PCIDSS security certification, one of two banks in the country to be fully certified.

To provide the Ghanaian Diaspora with options to send money back home to family and friends and for investment, the Bank has partnered with seven international remittance service providers, including Money Gram, Western Union and Ria.

The opening of the Kasoa and Madina branches brings the Bank’s footprint to a network of 28 brick and mortar channels.

GNA