Fast rising Ebenezer ofori secures Bundesliga promotion with German side Stuttgart

Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori will get an opportunity to test his mettle in one of the World’s best leagues after his team secured promotion to the German Bundesliga.

The left footed midfielder who has been in scintillating form since arriving in the winter transfer window is expected to be a key member of the team in the top flight.

His fellow Ghanaian Hans Sarpei was also part of the team as they sit top with 66 points and just a game to end the season.

Ofori has played a total of 8 games since arriving for Swedish side Allsvenskan.

Ebenezer Ofori

