Ernest Chemists supports victims of Takoradi gas explosion

Ernest Chemists Limited has responded positively to the appeal made to corporate Ghana to support the ‘Sekondi -Takoradi fire’ victims.

The company has accordingly donated assorted drugs and non-drug items to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Hospital (GPHA) in Takoradi in a bid to lessen the financial burden brought upon the victims and the hospital.

The items included several pieces of Vioplex-T antibiotic spray, Cuticel (sterile gauze), Gauze bandage and Volpar tablets (Diclofenac sodium+ Paracetamol).

Donating the items on behalf of Ernest Chemists Limited, the Territorial Sales Manager for the Western and Central regions, Mr. Naphtali Ato Impraim said, “the CEO of Ernest Chemists Limited, Mr Ernest Bediako Sampong has decided that the company lend some support to the victims, as well as the hospital by donating to the victims to help alleviate their pain and help their wounds/burns heal faster so they can return to their normal lives.”

He said the company was deeply touched by the accident which occurred on May 9, 2017, disrupting the lives of over 100 victims and their families.

The company, he said had decided to “donate some of its products to the hospital which is under severe pressure to take care of the fire victims. We pray and hope these supplies will be a blessing to you all.”

Mr. Impraim expressed the trust that other capable institutions would hurriedly join in to adequately make life better for these undeserving victims of this regretful catastrophe.

The Medical Director of the GPHA Hospital, Dr. Vitus Annab, who received the items on behalf of the management, expressed their gratitude to the leadership of Ernest Chemists Limited for the heartwarming gesture and said the items would go a long way in helping the victims recover quickly.

He commended the CEO, management and staff of the company for their compassionate response to their plight and gave the assurance that the items would be put to judicious and honest use to alleviate the suffering of the 30 patients currently on admission at the facility.

Some management staff of the hospital present at the ceremony to mark the donation included Alhaji Haruna Ahmed Jambedu (Head of Pharmacy), Madam Comfort Enyinful (Hospital Matron),Dr Ishmael Yamoah and Dr Edward Acquah, both medical officers at the hospital.

