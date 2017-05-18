Education Foundation adjudged best Social Institution

Kansoe (UE), May 18, GNA – The Regentropfen Education Foundation, a non-government organization (NGO), that provides support to the needy but brilliant students in Northern Ghana, has been adjudged the best Social Institution in Northern Ghana for the Year 2017.

The maiden edition of the Northern Investor Awards, sponsored by the Investment Consult, Buta Photography, Tamale Film and Television Academy and the Ghana Young Entrepreneurs held in Tamale, was aimed at encouraging investment of any kind within the three Northern Regions of Ghana.

The founder of the Regentropfen Education Foundation, Reverend Father Moses Asaah, a Catholic Priest and a social worker, established the Foundation in 2012 and had over the years supported over 500 students in addition to the current 230 students who were attending the various tertiary institutions throughout the country including Senior High and Junior High Schools.

Apart from the charity work, the Foundation, through the support of the Stiftung Regentropfen and individual donations from Germany, has built a university called the Regentrophen University College of Applied Sciences (ReCAS) at Kansoe in the Bongo District, Upper East Region.

The University College, which is accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and only three kilometres away from the border to Burkina Faso, creates the platform for young men and women to develop their talents in various fields including Bachelor and Diploma programmes in Business Administration, Basic Education, Accounting, Computer Science and Information Technology, among others.

The College also offers French and the Sign Languages as compulsory subjects and gives 30 per cent of the student’s scholarships.

Rev. Fr Asaah, through the Regentropfen Education Foundation, also provides food and shelter for orphans and other needy children in Namoo and its surrounding communities.

The Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional area, Naba Baba Salifu Leemyarum, who commended the founder for his award, described him as a man of many parts who was contributing significantly to the general welfare of the people.

He said the work of the Foundation and the University College would help contribute to addressing poverty in the District and the Region as a whole.

‘I was not surprised when Fr Asaah’s Foundation was adjudged as the best Social Institution in Northern Ghana for the Year 2017. In fact his contribution in the area of education cannot be quantified,’ he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Investor Consult, Prince Siita Hissan Sofo, said the event sought to encourage investors and entrepreneurs in Northern Ghana to compete with their southern counterparts.

According to him, over 200 nominations were received for 17 different categories and eventually 56 entries were shortlisted for the awards.

Speaking to the Media on behalf of the Founder of the Regentropfen Education Foundation after the award ceremony, Mrs Cynthia Apuusiyine, Head of Finance and Administration of the Foundation, said as a Catholic Priest, a social worker, and a philanthropist, Rev. Fr Assah believed that every human person was made in the image and likeness of God and when empowered could help actualize one’s dream in life.

‘The Founder believes that no child should suffer the way he suffered when he was young and that prompted him to set up the Regentropfen Education Foundation and the University to support the people particularly the vulnerable in society.

The Regentropfen Education Foundation received a Certificate of Excellence award and a trophy in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the development of northern Ghana.

Other awardees were from government, the hotel and tourism industry, social entrepreneurship, health, education, media, agribusiness and fashion among others. They included the Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister for Zongo and Inner City Development, Alhaji Boniface Abubakari Saddique, the immediate past Central Bank Governor, Dr. Nashiru Issahaku, and Minority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu among others.

GNA

By Samuel Akapule, GNA