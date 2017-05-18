ECG builds US$7.9 million distribution sub-station

Asamankese (E/R), May 18, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has built a US$7.9 million primary distribution sub-station at Asamankese to stabilize power supply in parts of the Eastern Region.

Mr. Michael Baah, the Regional Manager of the Company, said it would ensure that there was electricity supply reliability at Asamankese, Suhum, parts of Koforidua, Kibi, Akwatia and Nsawam.

He added that a total of about 40,000 customers would be served by the new sub-station.

The project, which was funded entirely by the company, has closed the chapter on the frequent low voltage and power interruptions, experienced by the customers.

Mr. Baah underlined their determination to improve the quality of service.

GNA

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA