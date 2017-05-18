Du Plessis gets rugby season-ending ban

Paris (AFP) – South African lock forward Jacques du Plessis was handed a season-ending ban on Wednesday for elbowing an opponent, dealing a major blow to Montpellier’s Top 14 title hopes.

The 23-year-old was handed a four-week suspension for the incident which occured in the game against La Rochelle on April 30, the French National Rugby League’s disciplinary commission said.

Du Plessis will definitely miss Saturday’s play-off opener against defending champions Racing as well as the semi-final with Clermont should Montpellier get that far.

He was only yellow-carded for “dangerous play” in the 69th minute of the game against La Rochelle.