DKB Thrills Mothers

Comedian DKB got many Ghanaian mothers happy, with a lot of them laughing when he performed at Sunday’s Mothers’ Day celebration ceremony at Event Haven at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

It was a wonderful day to celebrate mothers, and Jandel Event Planners took it upon themselves to celebrate Mothers’ Day in a grand style with an event themed, ‘celebrating the glory of womanhood’. Patrons were treated to nice relaxing musical performances and amazing gift packages.

The performance from DKB was the icing on the cake. The comedian mounted the stage and gave a rib-cracking performance which left the mothers present laughing their heads off.

He started his performance by appreciating mothers and also gave a clear distinction on why mothers are celebrated more than fathers. DKB further went on to give an account of his visit to Kumasi and other hilarious jokes which got the mothers laughing hysterically.

In all, it was a very good day to celebrate mothers and with the performance from the acclaimed king of Ghanaian comedy, it is sure to be a day the mothers who attended won’t forget. There were also musical performances from Joe Mettle and Okyeame Kwame.