DKB gets mothers laughing on Mother’s Day

It was a day to celebrate mothers and Jandel Event Planners took it upon themselves to celebrate Mothers’ Day in grand style, with an event themed “Celebrating the Glory of Womanhood”.

Patrons, who were mainly mothers, were treated to nice relaxing musical performances and amazing gift packages on Sunday, May 14.

The icing on the cake was performance by the ‘King of Comedy’, DKB. The comedian mounted the stage and gave a rib-cracking performance which left the mothers present laughing their heads off.

He started his performance by appreciating mothers and also gave a clear distinction on why mothers are very much celebrated than fathers.

He further went on to give an account of his visit to Kumasi and other hilarious jokes which got the mothers laughing hysterically.

Apart from DKB, there were also musical performances by Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle and the ‘Rap Doctor’, Okyeame Kwame.

See photos below:

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com