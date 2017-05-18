Derchie endorsed as Ejisu-Juaben MCE amid drama

Juaben (Ash), May 18, GNA – Madam Beatrice Serwaah Derchie has been endorsed by the Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Assembly as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Sixty-six (66) of the members, representing 97.5 per cent, voted yes for her while two people said they opposed her nomination.

Madam Derchie thanked the assembly for the opportunity and pledged to work hard to accelerate the development of the municipality.

Her confirmation was, however, not without drama and this has left the governing party in the area, badly bruised and limping.

All government appointees of the assembly, including the party’s secretary, organizer, women’s organizer, and youth organizer, were replaced 24 hours to the election, which was supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Such was the heat, that, the venue of the emergency meeting to decide the fate of the appointee had to be moved from the municipal capital, Ejisu to Juaben.

Ms. Sandra Boateng, a party foot soldier, who claimed she was chased out of a house with a cutlass at Bomfa where she had gone together with some other ladies on a door-to-door campaign, during last year’s election, spoke of her fear to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that ‘things are only going to get messy and stormy’.

‘There are deep divisions and resentment. Many people feel wounded and hurt. I cannot foresee the party’s officials lending their support to the appointee and cooperating with her.’

By Boakye-Baafi, GNA