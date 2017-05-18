Delta 8 Discharge: Impunity Justified – Aning

The discharge of the eight Delta Force members by the Kumasi court is a justification of impunity, The Head of the Department of Research at the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) Dr. Emmanuel Kwesi Aning has said.

“A culture of impunity is created when people are not dealt with accordingly because of political backing,” he stated on Morning Starr Thursday, adding “looking at the Delta Force eight case and how things are going, it is quite disturbing.”

The news of the release of the eight who raided the court in Kumasi to free 13 of their members standing Wednesday angered the Minority in Parliament.

According to Dr. Aning, there is a lack of sensitivity in using the necessary techniques in gathering evidence.

Addressing a news conference Wednesday, the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, alleged that the discontinuation of the case against the eight was politically motivated and a travesty of justice— the government however disagreed.

According the Minister of Information Mustapha Hamid the Attorney General Gloria Akuffo is not aware of the decision by the prosecutor to discontinue the case.

As a result the Attorney General’s department “is investigating circumstances under which a principal State Attorney in Kumasi decided without recourse to advice from higher authority on a matter of high public interest of this nature to drop charges against persons arrested in connection with disturbances in a Kumasi Magistrate’s court in April this year,” said Mr. Hamid in a statement Wednesday.

He added “preliminary investigations suggest that the decision was taken without recourse even to the Director of Public Prosecution and may amount to a breach of internal procedures on matters of this nature.”

Meanwhile, a former Commissioner for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Justice Emile Short called for calm in the wake of the discharge of the eight.

Commenting on the development Thursday on Morning Starr, Justice Short said even though the conduct of the eight was an assault on the “dignitary of the court” the judicial process has to be followed nonetheless.

“So I think we have to wait until the investigations are completed and the report is published and then a decision is taken. …It is important to point out that they were not acquitted and discharged.

“They were just discharged which means they can be re-arrested. Therefore I think at this stage it is premature to start passing judgement and we should wait for the report on the investigations which has been ordered by the attorney General’s office,” Justice short stated.