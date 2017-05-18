Damptey confirmed as Birim North DCE

New-Abirim (E/R), May 18, GNA – The Birim North District Assembly has overwhelmingly endorsed Mr. Raymond Damptey as the District Chief Executive (DCE).

Thirty-seven (37) of the members, representing 98.7 per cent said yes for him with only one person, casting a dissenting vote.

Mr. Damptey thanked them for the trust and called for strong backing to bring development to the area.

He promised to make sure that all projects started by the assembly were completed to prevent resources from going down the drain.

The DCE said he would run an open door administration and was going to work with everybody to transform the lives of the people.

Obrempon Kwesi Amoh Kyeretwie I, chief of Abirim, applauded the assembly members for the peaceful election and urged them to forge ahead in unity to speed up the progress of the district.

GNA

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA