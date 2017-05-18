Cristiano Ronaldo sets new European record as Real Madrid move to brink of Spanish title

Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time top scorer in Europe’s top five leagues as his double helped Real Madrid move within one point of the Liga crown with a 4-1 drubbing of 10-man Celta Vigo.

Zinedine Zidane fielded his strongest team for the re-arranged match, originally scheduled for February but postponed due to storm damage at the Balaidos. Ronaldo partnered Karim Benzema up front, with Isco supporting the two forwards.

It was Ronaldo who scored the opener after just 10 minutes, with the Portuguese winger doubling Real Madrid’s lead just minutes into the second half. Iago Aspas was shown a controversial red card just after the hour mark, but that didn’t stop John Guidetti from halving the deficit for the hosts with a deflected strike.

But goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos secured the points for Real Madrid, taking them to within touching distance of their first league championship since the 2011/12 season. A draw against Malaga on Sunday will be enough to take them over the line.

Ronaldo’s 367 goals nudges him ahead of Jimmy Greaves (366), Gerd Muller (365) and Lionel Messi (347) as the most prolific striker in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

Madrid are also on course for a Liga and Champions League double with Juventus awaiting them in the Champions League final in Cardiff on June 3.