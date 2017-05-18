Court adjourns case involving ‘Delta Force’

Kumasi, May 18, GNA – The KMA Circuit Court has adjourned the case involving 13 members of a group calling itself ‘the Delta Force’, and reported to be aligned with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), to June 15.

This was at the request of the prosecutor, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Asumadu Okyere-Darko.

He informed the court when the case came up for hearing on Thursday, that the docket had been sent to the Attorney General for study and subsequent direction.

Salu Issaka, Kofi Kyei, Hamza Mohammed, Kwabena Owusu, Akwasi Owusu, Abubakar Saddiq, Yussif Saliu, Kwadwo Bamba, Salu Yussif, Kwaku Awotwi, Kwadwo Boadu, Jamil Issah and Awal Sadat Abubakar, are standing trial for conspiracy to commit assault of a public officer and assault.

They have additionally been charged with causing unlawful damage and preventing a public officer from executing his duty.

All of them have pleaded not guilty and are each on GHÈ¼10,000.00 bail with two sureties to be justified.

They have also been reporting to the police once in every week.

The accused persons are alleged to have assaulted the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Mr. George Adjei in his office, and damaged some office equipment, on March 23.

One of the lawyers defending them, Mr. Matthew Appiah, who spoke to the journalists after the trial judge, Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire, announced the adjournment, said they were ready for the case. GNA

By Gifty Amofa, GNA