Competition is good, but unity is best – Flowking Stone

Rapper Flowking Stone has bemoaned the lack of unity in the Ghanaian music industry urging artistes to support each other.

He noted that while competition is good, unity should be the driving force for the growth of the industry.

The ‘Go Low’ rapper’s comment re-echoes a passionate appeal made by dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy to Ghanaian artistes to join forces and foster unity in the music industry.

Stonebwoy, who made the appeal after he received his second nomination in the 2017 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards, noted that it is the sure way for Ghana to receive more nominations at the awards.

Stonebwoy received his second nomination at the BET Awards after the nominees for the 2017 edition were announced Monday.

After winning the award at the 2015 edition, the ‘Go Higher’ hit singer will be competing with Wizkid (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), Tekno (Nigeria), AKA (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa), Mr Eazi (Nigeria), and Babes Wodumo (South Africa) for the award this year.

Shortly after the nominees were announced, several persons took to social media platforms to troll Shatta Wale for missing out on the awards again this year.

But the ‘Taking Over’ hit singer, in a series of posts on Twitter and Facebook, urged his fans not to be upset and wondered why he should be troubled about missing out on a BET nomination, if he is not bothered about the whereabouts of his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

“I dont want any fan of mine to feel bad about any BET…My skin is too strong now for such Nkwasias3m from this educated fools in our industry.. My B.E.C.E certificate sef ano know where edeh..Then we deh come worry about BET… #Money deh call me for my brain….”

His comments received widespread condemnation from pundits and the general public who believed that Shatta Wale could have at least put their differences aside and congratulate Stonebwoy.

Kumasi-based Flowking Stone, in a post on Instagram Wednesday, congratulated the ‘Go Higher’ hit singer for the nomination and urged Ghanaian artistes to be supportive and not be jealous of the success of others.

“Oh Ghana! When will we learn to support our own, when will we realise we are our own reflections. When Blackstars proceed to the World cup finals, the Gh citizen living in London is suddenly more respected. Competition is good, but Unity is Best. Big up @stonebwoyb n the Bhim team @blakkcedi #3ny3LieBiaa ,” he said.

The 2017 BET Awards will be held on June 25, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

