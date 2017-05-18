Chinese Galamsey Queen Asia Huang Denied Bail

Lawyers for suspected Chinese illegal miner Asia Huang could not secure bail for their client after a Criminal High Court hearing on Thursday, May 18.

The Attorney General’s Department, however, asked for more time to re-file a statement in opposition to the bail application after some mistakes were detected by the presiding judge, Justice Charles Edward Ekow Baiden.

It also indicated that it intended to slap Ms Huang and her four Chinese friends with charges relating to violation of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

The trial judge obliged the AG and adjourned sitting to the 23rd of May, 2017.