Campaign for increased egg consumption gathers momentum

Bonwire (Ash), May 18, GNA – There has been a scale-up of the national campaign to promote increased egg consumption among the population.

This is being spearheaded jointly by the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Food and Agriculture Ministry, the Education Ministry and the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers (GNAPF).

It involves holding community forums and visits to schools to educate the people on the health benefits.

Speaking at one of such programmes organized at the kente-weaving town of Bonwire in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality, Ms. Memuna Yankasa Mahama, a nutritionist at the municipal health directorate, encouraged pregnant women to eat more eggs, saying, that was good for them.

She said this was important for normal blood formation in pregnancy and boost their immune system.

She said research had shown that the egg was an ‘excellent nutrient source for women, especially, pregnant mothers’.

These contain good cholesterol, protein, energy and essential vitamins vital for the proper skin, bones, teeth, blood clotting and formation of red blood cells.

Added to these are essential elements like calcium, zinc, choline, selenium, phosphorus and biotin.

Ms. Mahama highlighted the need for everybody to eat an egg every day to supplement their diet, pointing out that, this could enable the liver to produce less cholesterol.

Alhaji Issah Buckman, Ashanti Regional Chairman of GNAPF, spoke of the readiness of the farmers to produce enough eggs to meet the demand of the nation.

A similar education campaign had already been held in Foase in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

GNA

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA