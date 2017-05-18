“Breach of Trust” To Be Premiered In UK

U.K producer and owner of 3R productions Roseline Fonkwa–Moundjongui tackle incest in the movie “Breach of Trust”.

“Breach of Trust” features actors from UK, Cameroon and Nigeria and will be premiered on the 9th of June 2017 at 8; 30 pm at the Imax Odeon Cinema, Greenwich.

Incest and sexual assault by family members whom we trust is a common but unaddressed issue in our society today. This is often due to societal pressures, fear, guilt, not knowing who to talk to, where to get support, feeling threatened, the need to protect their abusers reputation, family name and even the fear of not being believed. More often than not the abusers are not brought to justice and are therefore free to carry out this same sinful act over and over on new victims. This is our sad reality especially in Africa.

It is with this in mind and drawing from a true life story of a young lady who had been abused in the past by a family member but didn’t speak up till she was abused again that Roseline Fonkwa –Moundjongui produced the movie, “Breach of Trust”. It is a UK (NelsonSpyk) /Cameroon (Nkanya Nkwai) Production that tells the story of two families who try to live a normal life but unfortunately one family member in each household sexually abuse the young girls in the family. These abusers and parents are in a position of Trust but they break this trust when they make the decision to abuse their helpless young girls hence the title “BREACH OF TRUST”.

It is an Epic story which explores how we perceive incest as a taboo and cover up abusers rather than stand up to them and end the cycle. It is filled with raw emotion and takes the viewer into the mind of an abused kid while sounding the trumpet for a call to action against this societal worm that is quietly feeding on young ones. The ultimate goal of the movie “Breach of Trust” is to raise awareness in our communities and let people feel safe to talk about this issue, deal with it and signpost victims on where they can get support.

Watch the trailer below

