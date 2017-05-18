By Edward Gyasi

Accra, May 17, GNA – Yusif Alhassan Chibsah, former player of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and the senior national team, the Black Stars, is optimistic the new Black Stars technical team would succeed and urge Ghanaians to support them.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Chibsah said coach James Kwesi Appiah has matured, since his departure and that he was capable of restoring the nations lost glory in African football.

‘I believe in the new Black Stars technical appointees. I know they would deliver because they are competent. They have been in football for over 20 years now, so they have the experience to work for the team.

‘I have realized that coach Kwesi Appiah is a different person now, he is more matured and has learnt a lot, since he parted ways with the team. He has more international exposure now.

‘It is very important for the whole nation to be patient with Kwesi Appiah, i believe he has a vision for the Stars and it’s prudent for us to give him the maximum support,’ he said.

GNA