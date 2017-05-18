Big clubs chasing Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has become a subject of interest from several clubs across Europe, according to multiple reports from Kuwait.

Sumaila, who joined the Al Gharafa on a season long loan from Kuwaiti outfit Al Qadsia with four games into the season was one of the stand-out performers for Cheetahs in the just ended Qatari league season, having won five man-of-the-match accolades to help the club finish 5th on the standings.

The 24-year-old who plundered in four goals from 21 appearances, has been linked with a summer move away from his parent club Al Qadsia, with clubs from Scotland, France and Russia mooted as potential destinations in the Kuwaiti tabloids.

The hardworking defender is gunning for two personal awards at Al Gharafa following his nominations for the club’s Player of the season and the fans Player of the Year.

Rashid Sumaila

