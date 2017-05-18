Bawumia Starts Northern Tour

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia will today, Thursday 18 May, start a four-day tour of the Northern Region.

This is the first of its kind since Dr Bawumia assumed office as the second gentleman of the country. His four-day tour will see him pay courtesy calls on some chiefs and religious leaders in the region.

On Thursday, Dr Bawumia is expected to travel to Yendi to visit the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani, and later meet with the Regent of the Abudu royal family, Bolin-Lana Mahamadu Abdulai.

He will also be travelling to Damongo to pay homage to the Gonja overlord, Tuntumba Boresa I, and retire in Tamale.

Dr Bawumia on day two will be within the Tamale metropolis visiting Dakpema, Gukpe-Naa, Sagnarigu, Bugli-Lana, the Zongo chief as well as Mallam Basha, Afa Jura mosque, and the Central Mosque.

On the third day, Dr Bawumia will visit the overlord of Mamprugu, Nayiri Bohagu Mahami Shirigi, in Nalerigu. He will climax his tour with a meeting with elders in Walewale.

Dr Bawumia is expected to explain government policies and assure the people of the North of the government’s commitment to deliver on its campaign promises.