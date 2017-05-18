Attorney didn’t consult AG before dropping Delta Force charges – Gov’t

The government has denied that it sanctioned a decision to drop charges against some members of pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Force who were standing trial for storming a magistrate court to free their members in lawful custody.

The Ministry of Information in a statement copied to citifmonline.com said that the Principal State Attorney in the case did not consult the Attorney General before dropping the charges against the accused.

According to the ministry, it has launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the prosecutor declaring that the AG did not have sufficient evidence against the accused persons.

It said the action by the State Attorney may amount to “a breach of internal procedures on matters of this nature.”

A Kumasi Circuit court, presided over by Her Honour, Patricia Amponsah was forced to discharge the accused persons and dismissed the case of the Delta Force members after the prosecutor said it had instructions from the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, to drop charges against the accused because they had insufficient evidence.

The 8 members of Delta Force were standing trial for allegedly storming the court premises earlier this year to free 13 of their members who were standing trial on trial for vandalizing property at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and assaulting the Regional Security Coordinator because they were against his appointment.

But the Ministry of Information said, the decision by the State attorney was taken on the prosecutor’s own accord.

It added that government was committed to ensuring that the rule of law is properly applied in the matter.

It further revealed that it will deal with persons whose actions in the matter “bring the work and commitment of the department into disrepute” and assured that it will take the necessary measures to remedy the situation in the interest of the Republic.

Read the ministry’s full statement below:

The Attorney General’s department is investigating circumstances under which a Principal State Attorney in Kumasi decided without recourse to advice from higher authority on a matter of high public interest of this nature to drop charges against persons arrested in connection with disturbances in a Kumasi Magistrate’s court in April this year.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the decision was taken without recourse even to the Director of Public Prosecution and may amount to a breach of internal procedures on matters of this nature.

While the department awaits the full results of this investigation we will like to reiterate our commitment to ensuring that the rule of law is applied at all times and persons found culpable of any breaches that bring the work and commitment of the department into disrepute will be sanctioned and the appropriate remedies adopted in the interest of the Republic.

Signed

Information Ministry

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana