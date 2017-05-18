A Lot Of Side Chicks Are Sustaining Good Marriages

Controversial Counselor, George Lutherodt has underscored the significance of mistresses in sustaining good marriages advising married women not to be upset when they find out their husbands are dating other women outside wedlock.

“Your marriage is still stable because of your husband’s girlfriend. So if you are praying, pray for your husband’s girlfriend especially the ex ones because they are keeping your husband. You don’t know because they are keeping your husband like something. Because your husband is not able to manage you…..you are a burden to your husband and all of a sudden God has brought your husband a girlfriend. Pray, Pray, Pray for your husband’s girlfriend he urged.

He indicated that most women are enjoying their marriages because the girlfriends of their husbands are complementing their efforts and should therefore not see that as a problem at all.

He however advised mistresses who are dating married men to take proper care of them so that God will bless them and give them their own husbands.

“Once you take good care of somebody’s husband God will also give you your own husband but when that happens be sure that another person will also take good care of him so that God will also provide her a responsible husband”

“If you are taking care of somebody’s husband, God is also about to give you your husband. If you are going out somebody’s husband and you are not taking good care of him, God will not give you’re your own husband. You need to understand the principles of God because God use people to change your destiny. He can use somebody’s husband to change your destiny, I am not joking about it”, he reiterated.