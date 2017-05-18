A-G’s investigation will lead nowhere! – Lawyer

Lawyer for the eight members of Delta Force, a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) security group, Mathew Appiah says the Attorney-General’s decision to probe the release of his clients, will amount to nothing.

The suspects, who were standing trial for disrupting court proceedings involving 13 of their colleagues on April 6, 2017, were freed by a Kumasi Court on Wednesday, following the decision of the prosecution to discontinue the case for lack of evidence.

Their release has generated massive public uproar with the Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo, saying she did not order the discontinuation of the trial.

She subsequently ordered investigations into the circumstances under which the Senior State Attorney in Kumasi entered a nolle prosequi and got the eight suspects discharged for lack of evidence.

But speaking to Luv FM’s Kwesi Debrah, Mr. Matthew Appiah said the Attorney-General will come to the same conclusion that there is no evidence to prosecute the people.

“I’m disappointed because people are making uninformed conclusions because, it [nolle prosequi] was based on a docket built on the case…and the two policemen who happened to be complainants in the case said, on the date of the incident, they never saw any of the accused eight persons and that, if they bring them to stand in front of them they will not be able to identify them”.

The lawyer is optimistic the outcome of the A-G’s investigations will rather vindicate his clients.

“I’m telling you on authority that even today if the Attorney-general herself takes the docket to advise on it, she will come to the same conclusion,” Mr. Appiah told Kwesi Debrah.

Meanwhile, a Kumasi Circuit Court on Thursday adjourned the case involving 13 other members of the vigilante group accused of assaulting the Ashanti Regional Security Liaison Officer George Adjei.

Although the suspects appeared in court, prosecutors said the Attorney-General had taken the docket for examination.

The case was, therefore, adjourned to June 15, 2017.

Play attached audio to listen to Lawyer Matthew Appiah:

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy