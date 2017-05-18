2016/17 Sanford Women’s FA Cup launched

The second edition of the Sanford Women’s FA Cup competition was launched on Wednesday at the Ghana Football Association at a launching ceremony attended by GFA Vice President, George Afriyie.

The competition, initiated last year and sponsored by internationally respected health care organization Sanford World Clinic, will involve all 16 National Women’s League clubs and clubs representing the various regions.

The preliminary round of the competition was played earlier this month to select the teams that will represent the regional league clubs in the round of 32 stage.

Last year, Sanford World Clinic signed a four-year agreement worth GH¢1.1million with the Ghana Football Association to sponsor the competition as part of its contribution towards helping the GFA to develop the football talents of young girls across the country through football.

Police Ladies won the maiden edition of the competition after winning the grand finale, which played at the new Cape Coast Stadium.

Below are the matches for the Round of 32:

NORTHERN ZONE

Kumasi Future Ladies vs Dreams Ladies

Real Upper Ladies vs Candy Soccer Academy Ladies

Tiyumba Ladies vs Lepo Ladies

Fabulous Ladies vs Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Ashtown Ladies vs Kpongu Maidens

Kumasi Soccer Academy vs Northern Ladies

Supreme Ladies vs Prisons Ladies

Dahinshali Ladies vs Bolga Ladies

SOUTHERN ZONE

Anlo Ladies vs Police Ladies

Soccer Intellectuals vs Samaria Ladies

Haasport Ladies vs Faith Ladies

Lady Strikers vs Hasaacas Ladies

Combine Forces vs Army Ladies

Immigration Ladies vs Socrates Ladies

Halifax Ladies vs Holy Royals

Klo Agogo Ladies vs Elmina Sea Lions