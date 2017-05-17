Wisdom Seneadza is Afadzato South DCE

Ve Golokwati (V/R), May 17, GNA – Mr Wisdom Semanu Seneadza, District Chief Executive Nominee for Afadzato South District was on Tuesday confirmed by Assembly members at Ve-Golokwati.

He had polled 25 out of 32 votes, representing 78 per cent of the total votes cast.

Mr Seneadza promised to make opportunities available for the people and develop the tourism potential of the District.

He recommended a food processing factory for the District under the ‘One District One Factory’ policy because the locals were into cassava, citrus, and palm fruits farming.

Mr. Seneadza promised to focus on the youth and said he would work to improve education and sanitation.

Madam Angela Tay, the former DCE and Member of Parliament for Afadzato South Constituency, said she would work with the Assembly to address the water and sanitation concerns as well as complete ongoing school projects to do away with those (schools) under trees.

GNA

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA